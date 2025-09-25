Slowing Sales To End Summer Season For Michigan Retailers

September 25, 2025

Slowing sales ended the summer season for Michigan retailers but there is optimism ahead.



The Michigan Retailers Association reports that the past three months have consistently shown a decline in sales for retailers across the state.



MRA Vice President of Communications Vic Veda told WHMI that 2025 as a whole has been “a volatile year” when looking at the Retail Index – although they are seeing a little more stability than in previous months. She said there was a lot of volatility through the spring but the last several months have had pretty stable scores in the mid-40’s.



Veda noted they like to see the Retail Index be above that 50-point mark to indicate a positive sales trend – saying the volatility was equally as concerning as the negative sales.



Veda said June stood at 48.7, July 49.8 and August 44.9 – holding pretty stable with a little dip in August – which historically happens as August tends to be a slow month for retail. She said the hope is that September will see a bit of a jump to get back into the positive range and kick everything off into a strong holiday season. Veda said retail really is evolving and there are a lot of stores closing but also new stores opening. She said one of the trends they’re seeing become more common is a focus on the “experience” people get when their out shopping, versus online.



As the holiday shopping season approaches, the Association is stressing the importance of shopping local first as “retailers are still feeling the impacts of a volatile year, and holiday sales will be critical for local businesses.”



Veda said October 1st tends to be when shoppers start their holiday shopping. She said a lot of consumers start around that time to be able to spread out their investments and gift buying throughout multiple pay periods. Last year, there was a condensed shopping season between Thanksgiving and Christmas since Turkey Day was later than usual. It’s the same this year, with Thanksgiving falling on November 27th. Veda said that tends to drive people to start their shopping a little bit earlier because the season can be so chaotic.



For those who do want to get out there, the MRA’s big “Buy Nearby Weekend” is approaching and takes place the first full weekend in October every year and encourages shoppers to keep more retail dollars on Michigan’s Main Streets. Consumers can participate October 3rd through 5th by supporting local retailers but are also encouraged to make conscious, lasting efforts to shift spending habits to support local.



www.BuyNearbyMI.com has a list of MRA members and featured destinations participating in Buy Nearby Weekend celebrations. That link is provided.



Meanwhile this summer, the MRA released a new logo after more than 30 years as part of a rebrand to represent the evolution of the industry. Veda commented that retail really has changed - especially with the evolution of E-commerce - and there’s a new generation of business owners taking over a lot of legacy family businesses in Michigan.



The Michigan Retailers Association represents approximately 5,000 member businesses and their 15,000 stores and websites.