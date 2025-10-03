MRA's "Buy Nearby Weekend" Celebration

October 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Area residents are being encouraged to support Michigan’s retailers and small businesses this weekend.



Shoppers and retailers are coming together for another “Buy Nearby Weekend” - honoring Michigan’s small businesses and retail industry this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.



Buy Nearby Weekend is the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA)’s annual celebration of Michigan’s retailers. It takes place on the first full weekend of October every year.



Shoppers are encouraged to keep more retail dollars in Michigan’s economy by “buying nearby” to “Keep Your Money in Michigan.”



This year’s celebration includes a road trip across Michigan with the Buy Nearby Guy, a blue Michigan-shaped mascot.



The weekend also features two contests – one for shoppers and one for retailers. For retailers, there’s a “Buy Nearby Weekend Display Contest”; and for consumers, a “Shop 3 Challenge Punch Card Contest”.



Visit the provided link for additional information and contest rules, and for a map of participating MRA member businesses.