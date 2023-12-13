Michigan Retail Sales Slip for Second Consecutive Month

December 13, 2023

Michigan retailers are growing more worried this holiday season, with November sales falling for a second straight month.



The Michigan Retailers Association says more than half of the state’s retailers reported sales decreases between October and November. Even black Friday through Cyber Monday sales were down, with many stores reporting declines of more than five percent over the extended holiday shopping weekend.



When asked about their three-month outlook, that same number – about half -- of all retailers expected sales to continue to decline this winter.



The Michigan Retailers Association calls it a “wakeup call” to Michiganders to “finish your Christmas shopping in our nearby retailers before it’s too late.”