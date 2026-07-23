Michigan Retail Sales Rebounding After Six-Month Slump

July 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Retailers Association this week reported its June Index score came in at 58.8, an 18-point increase over May’s 40.4. The June score is the highest index reported so far in 2026, and marks the first month of increasing sales since December 2025.



Last year in June, the retail sales index came in at 48.7.



“Retailers are feeling some relief with a positive-trending sales month for the first time this year, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” said William J. Hallan, President and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association. “The inventory outlook has seen significant volatility in the past three months. Uncertainty surrounding the Iranian conflict, high fuel prices, and fresh talks of tariffs have created more instability for retailers to navigate, but they’re doing everything possible to keep shelves stocked and prices affordable for consumers. ”



According to the MRA, its 100-point index provides a snapshot of the state’s overall retail industry. With higher numbers indicating stronger activity, index values above 50 generally indicate positive sales activity and values below 50 indicate declining trends.



The seasonally-adjusted performance index is conducted by MRA in cooperation with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago’s Detroit branch.



This seasonally-adjusted index reflects how current retail sales compare to a historical average for each month. Forty-nine percent of retailers noted an increase in June sales over May, while 27% of Michigan retailers surveyed reported a sales decrease, and 24% reported no change.



The promotional activity index for June rang in at 53.1, a slight decrease compared to May’s index of 55.8. This promotional activity score has consistently decreased since January, with a starting index of 66.5 at the beginning of 2026.



When asked about their sales outlook for the next three months (July through September), 70% of retailers predicted their sales would increase, 14% of retailers anticipate their sales to decline, and 16% anticipate no change. That results in an index rating of 74.3 for the 3-month outlook in June, a slight drop from the 3-month prediction last month at 79.1, but a notably higher outlook compared to last year.



Michigan Retailers Association, in partnership with Public Sector Consultants, has calculated the impact that shopping locally has on the state’s economy. The Buy Nearby Economic Impact Study found that redirecting just 10% of out-of-state sales back to a MI-based retailer would generate more than 14,000 jobs and generate over $1.8 billion in gross economic output for Michigan’s economy.



“It’s the season to ‘Keep your money in Michigan!’ and shop locally with Michigan-based retailers. We are hopeful that the summer tourism season will bring additional spending to our state’s retail storefronts,” said Hallan. “July’s weather and wildfire smoke have brought challenges to many local businesses, so every opportunity to support retailers in your community counts. There’s still time to support your favorite local retailer this month; do your part and buy nearby.”



The majority of Back to School shoppers are off to a head start, with 62% beginning to hunt for the best deals, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. This behavior mirrors the growth in Michigan’s sales, even with the softer promotional index.



Additionally, the National Retail Federation announced that in 2026 K-12 families will spend an average of $863.86 on back-to-school items, a slight increase from $858.07 in 2025. Total spending is expected to reach a record $43.3 billion. Numerous retail categories are attracting more consumers compared to previous years.