Michigan Retail Sales Rebound Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

November 18, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com



Michigan retailers are heading into the holiday shopping season with renewed optimism following a rebound in October sales and improved expectations for the months ahead.



According to the Michigan Retailers Association, the state's Retail Index climbed to 52.4 in October, up from 44.2 in September. The improvement signals a return to positive sales activity after a sluggish start to the fall season. The index measures retail performance on a 100-point scale, with readings above 50 generally indicating growth.



The association reports that 41 percent of retailers saw sales increase in October, while 31 percent experienced declines. Looking ahead, nearly six in ten retailers expect sales to improve between November and January. Hiring plans have also rebounded, reaching their highest level since April as businesses prepare to staff stores through the holiday shopping rush.



William Hallan, President and CEO of the Michigan Retailers Association, says retailers are preparing for one of their busiest stretches of the year, but hopes shoppers will remember the importance of supporting Michigan businesses.



"Retailers are hiring to ensure their sales floors and checkout stations are stocked, staffed, and ready for the holiday rush," Hallan said.



The association estimates that shifting just 10 percent of Michigan residents' out-of-state online purchases to local retailers could generate approximately 14,000 jobs statewide and more than $674 million in additional labor income.



To encourage local spending, the association is promoting its annual Shop 3 Challenge from November 27 through 29, encouraging shoppers to make purchases at three participating Michigan retailers. The organization is also promoting "Michigan Monday" on November 30, encouraging consumers to shop online through Michigan-based businesses instead of sending their Cyber Monday dollars out of state.



The National Retail Federation is forecasting a 4.2 percent increase in holiday retail sales compared with last year, providing another encouraging sign for businesses heading into the final weeks of 2026.