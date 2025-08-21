Michigan Regional Jobless Rates Increase During July

August 21, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates rose in 15 of Michigan’s 18 labor market areas over the month, according to data released Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.



Livingston County was tied with Mackinac County for the lowest unemployment rate in July at 4.1 percent.



“Unemployment rate gains across Michigan regions were typical for July,” said Wayne Rourke, labor market information director for the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics. “Seasonal cuts in the state’s government sector contributed to payroll employment decreases throughout most metro areas.”



According to a release, Michigan regional unemployment rates ranged from 5.0 to 7.9 percent in July, with a median rate gain of 0.3 percentage points. The largest rate increase occurred in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan statistical area, with an unemployment rate gain of 1.2 percentage points.



The Northwest Lower Michigan region exhibited a minor jobless rate decrease over the month, and unemployment rates remained unchanged in the Niles and Traverse City MSAs since June.



Sixteen Michigan labor market areas demonstrated unemployment rate advances over the year, with a median rate gain of 0.7 percentage points. The Flint metro area exhibited the largest rate gain of 1.2 percentage points over the year.



Total employment receded in nine Michigan labor market areas over the month, with a median reduction of 0.7 percent. Eight labor market areas exhibited employment increases since June. Employment was unchanged in the Niles MSA over the month.



Seventeen Michigan regions demonstrated employment reductions over the year, with a median decrease of 2.2 percent. The Detroit metro area was the only region to exhibit an increase in employment over the year.



Regional workforce levels advanced in nine Michigan labor market areas over the month, with a median increase of 0.8 percent. Labor force levels fell in eight regions over the month and remained unchanged in the Niles MSA.



Regional workforce levels declined in 15 regions over the year, with a median reduction of 1.7 percent. The largest over-the-year labor force decrease occurred in the Traverse City MSA (-4.0 percent).



According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan not seasonally adjusted payroll jobs fell by 55,000, or 1.2 percent, during July. The largest employment decreases occurred in the government (-26,000) and professional and business services (-21,000) sectors.



Payroll jobs decreased in 14 of Michigan’s 15 metro areas over the month, with a median reduction of 1.1 percent. The most pronounced over-the-month employment decrease occurred in the Monroe MSA (-2.5 percent).



Michigan total nonfarm employment rose by 64,000, or 1.4 percent, over the year. Thirteen metro areas exhibited payroll job gains since July 2024, with a median increase of 1.2 percent.



Fifty-five Michigan counties demonstrated unemployment rate increases over the month, with a median rate advance of 0.4 percentage points. Jobless rates rose in 73 Michigan counties since July 2024.



For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release linked below.