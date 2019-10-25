Applications For Michigan Redistricting Panel Now Available

October 25, 2019

The application process is now underway for Michigan’s new independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.



Last November, Michigan voters approved the “Voters Not Politicians” constitutional amendment that makes a commission of 13 randomly selected citizens – not elected politicians, consultants or lobbyists – responsible for drawing district lines for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress. All eligible Michigan voters are now being encouraged to apply to serve on the commission, which does not require any special skills or expertise. Applicants do not need to have any prior knowledge or experience in drawing legislative districts. Any registered and eligible voter in the state may apply to serve on the commission. However, the constitutional amendment outlines certain groups of people who are not eligible to serve on the commission including partisan political officials, candidates, registered lobbyist agents, and their employees or close relatives. It's that issue that is the basis of a lawsuit filed by the Michigan Republican Party against the commission. The lawsuit argues that the standards set for participants violate rights to freedom of association, because political parties are blocked from choosing representatives to serve on the commission. The Commission must include four people who affiliate with the Democratic Party, four who affiliate with the Republican Party, and five who do not affiliate with either party.



Benson called it a historic moment for democracy in Michigan at a press conference announcing the launch of the non-partisan, statewide collaborative coalition and campaign to ensure that Michiganders of every background, perspective and persuasion know about the opportunity. She says they encourage potential commissioners to apply and be part of the effort. Benson said Michiganders have an opportunity to be a part of history in the state and country at this unique moment and they want every citizen to feel like they have a voice. Benson said they want to educate voters about this first-of-its-kind opportunity for Michigan and commissioners will be selected through a random process. She stressed the commission will be independent, fair and transparent to ensure the will of the voters is implemented in a manner that stays true to the incredible movement that led to this democratic reform and amendment in the constitution. Benson says the goal is to engage citizens in leading the effort so the commission is truly independent, fair and impartial.



The Commission must adopt finalized and fair election district maps by November 1st 2021, which would then become law on December 31st, 2021 and be in effect for the 2022 elections. Commissioners are expected to be compensated around $40,000 for their service. Applications are due June 1st and are available online through the link provided, and take about 15 minutes to complete. The applications must be notarized. Secretary of State branches and local clerk offices will provide notary services for free. A list of free notaries can be found at www.Michigan.gov/FreeNotary. Applications will also be mailed to more than 10,000 randomly selected households. Additionally, Benson's office also will hold application workshops and coordinate a public-awareness campaign that includes TV ads.



