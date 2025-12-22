Michigan's Red, White, & Blue License Plate Being Revived For America's 250th Anniversary

December 22, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s iconic red, white, and blue license plate is being revived to commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced the return of Michigan’s beloved red, white, and blue license plate in celebration of the United States' semiquincentennial - marking 250 years of independence.



Drivers can order the limited-edition plate from January 2nd until the end of 2026.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benbson said “As we prepare to celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary, I’m proud to announce Michigan’s iconic red, white and blue license plate will return to our roads in 2026. Our latest legacy plate honors our country’s founding and history along with our ongoing fight for freedom, equality, and justice for all.”



The new license plate design is a modern take on the original 1976 bicentennial plate, which earned Michigan its first “Plate of the Year” award from the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association. The plate includes elements of the American flag with bold patriotic colors, stars and stripes.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Public Act 317 of 2023 to revive the red, white, and blue plate and to create legacy plates replicating the white-on-blue and white-on-black license plate designs originally launched in the 1970s and 1980s.



Drivers ordering any of the three new legacy plates will pay a one-time $55 fee, which includes a $5 plate service fee and a $50 contribution to the Michigan Transportation Fund for road construction and repairs across the state. Drivers renewing a legacy plate will pay a $10 renewal fee in subsequent years.



Michiganders can order the new semiquincentennial legacy plate starting Friday, Jan. 2 online at Michigan.gov/SOS, when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership, or by scheduling a visit to any Secretary of State office.



Visit the provided link for more information.