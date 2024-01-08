State Launches "Michigan Reconnect" Short-Term Training Program

January 8, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Lifelong Education, Advancement and Potential, (MiLEAP) is announcing the launch of its "Reconnect Short-term Training Program.



The new career training scholarship will reportedly save students $1,500.00 as they gain skills needed for in-demand jobs. The scholarship is backed by a 6 million dollar investment through the state budget.



Training providers were selected through a screening process in the Autumn of 2023 that considered such criteria as the industry type, duration of training program, and graduates future earnings.



Michiganders without college degrees, and aged 21 and older will be eligible under the program, to get up to $1,500 to attend an eligible career training program in Michigan. Approved career programs include health-care, technology, manufacturing, and more.



Applications must be submitted by December 15th of 2024. Career training must begin prior to December 31st, 2024.



To apply, interested students must complete their applications at Michigan.gov/Reconnect.