Michigan Professional Pickleball Playoffs In Brighton Saturday

June 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





This weekend marks the playoffs of professional pickleball and community members are encouraged to come out and show support.



Michigan’s first-ever professional league was launched in March of 2025 by Chris Walker of Milford and concluded that June.



Season 2 started up back this March, which brings us to the playoffs coming up this Saturday at Brighton Pickleball Club.



Walker told WHMI things have gone really well and they added two new teams to the pro-league for a total of seven teams now. He said they also launched a minor league with six teams – which is really just slightly lower than the pro-league but is still a really high level of pickleball.



The pro-league consists of the top players from the state and the Midwest – including some from Indiana, Chicago, and Ohio.



Walker noted they have different geographical teams. This year, he said they had a lot of local teams come behind those teams to support them – which kind-of gave a home base/home club to the teams. Last year, all events were hosted at Brighton Pickleball Club. This year, events were at five different clubs across the state.



Walker said there’s $16,000 in prize money this season. $10,000 goes to the 1st place pro-team this weekend and $4,000 will go to the winning minor league team. Then there’s another event in Grand Haven in August. Walker said the top four teams from the pro-league will advance to a special showcase showdown with another $2,000 up for grab for the winner.



As for the playoffs this weekend, it all starts at 1pm. There will be two quarter-final matches; two semi-finals, and then the finals likely around 7pm.



Walker said there will be a food truck on site and adult beverages for purchase at the Club. He said there’s plenty of seating and they encourage people to come out and support the local players, have some food and drinks, and “watch some high-level pickleball in a fun atmosphere”.



The tournaments are all live-streamed on YouTube, along with the playoffs.



Links to the League website and YouTube channel are provided.