Michigan’s Overdose Death Rate Declines

November 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Overdose deaths in Michigan decreased by 5.7% in 2023.



There were 2,826 deaths provisionally recorded compared to 2,998 deaths in 2022, per the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS). Additionally, it noted the overall overdose death rate dropped from its peak of 31.1 deaths per 100,000 in 2021 to 28.2 in 2023.



The decline is said to mark progress in the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis in the state.



Based on currently available data, the state said the decline in Michigan from 2021 to 2023 is almost five times greater than the national decline seen in that same time frame.



MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said “Michigan is a leader in addressing opioid addiction and has been recognized for our harm reduction efforts by the National Governor’s Association. We will continue investing in programs that further our efforts to save lives by decreasing substance use disorders, expanding treatment options and improving recovery success.”



The state said the decline in the overdose death rate can be credited in part to public health measures like the launch of Michigan’s Naloxone Direct Portal, which provides the opioid overdose reversal medication at no charge to community groups and helps boost distribution of naloxone in high-risk areas.



The state has also increased access to fentanyl and xylazine testing strips, enabling individuals who use drugs to detect these dangerous substances and reduce their risk of accidental overdose.



MDHHS said while data is promising, racial gaps continue. Based on 2023 provisional data, Black residents are 2.8 times and American Indian/Alaska Native residents are 2.2 times more likely to die of an overdose than white residents.

“Public health officials, state agencies and community partners have been working tirelessly to reverse overdose trends,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical executive. “The harm-reduction tools we have implemented are saving lives, but we must ensure that their benefits are felt equally across all communities, particularly among those residents who are disproportionately affected.”



The disparities in death rates reflect a broader systemic issue that is being addressed through targeted interventions in communities of color. MDHHS is taking a data-driven approach to ensure substance use disorder funding reaches communities with the highest need.



“Limited access to care has been a key driver of racial disparities in Michigan communities, from the COVID pandemic to the opioid crisis,” said Tommy Stallworth, MDHHS senior advisor. “The state’s commitment to expanding funding for community-based and mobile health services is crucial. By including substance use disorder interventions and improving access to care in marginalized communities, the state is taking important steps toward addressing these disparities in a meaningful way.”



More information, data, and initiatives are available in the provided link.