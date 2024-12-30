Michigan Officials Pay Tribute to President Carter

December 30, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's top leaders all issued tributes to President Jimmy Carter, who passed away Sunday at age 100.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer:



"President Carter was a good man and exemplary American who set a powerful example for all of us over the course of his long life.



"He rose from peanut farmer to president, serving in the U.S. Navy, the state legislature, and as Governor of Georgia along the way. In the White House, President Carter brokered peace, established the Departments of Energy and Education, advocated for solar energy, and doubled the amount of land for national parks and wildlife refuges.



"After serving as the most powerful person on the planet, he dedicated decades of his life to helping those around the world who had the least. He helped build thousands of homes with Habitat for Humanity, and established the Carter Center, focused on health and human rights. And he made time to preach from his community pulpit on Sundays.



"President Carter lived an impressive life, driven by fundamental core values that so many of us share: faith, patriotism, and love. My thoughts are with his family."



Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist:



"Jimmy Carter was an incredible leader who worked every day of his life before, during, and after his presidency to make a difference for his fellow Americans and create a more prosperous and peaceful world. He extended a helping hand toward those in need and fought tirelessly for human rights, global development, and peace.



"As a state legislator, governor, president, statesman, and Nobel Peace Prize winner, he understood the unique mission and meaning of public service: helping his fellow citizens live their best lives and reach their full potential. As the nation grieves his passing, let us reflect on the lessons of his life and recommit to following in his footsteps, creating a more connected and conscientious world for all of us."



Attorney General Dana Nessel:



"I offer my condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of former President Jimmy Carter as America mourns his passing. We should all cherish the example he left us, of a lifetime of model citizenship and decades of selfless service to his fellow Americans.



"Among his lifetime of accomplishments, President Carter will surely be remembered for his service to our nation, his pioneering civil rights activism, his staunch commitment to environmental policy, and his extensive post-presidency humanitarian work. His legacy will honor our country for generations to come."



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson:



"President Carter leaves behind a legacy of leadership, integrity, and service, and his passing is a great loss for all of us.



"I am grateful for President Carter’s example of grace, humility, and kindness.



"His steadfast and lifelong commitment to democracy and peace will continue to be an inspiration for us all.



"Thank you, President Carter, for your lifetime of service built on love of family, faith, community, and country. May we honor your memory well in our commitment to those same ideals."