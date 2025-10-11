October Is Michigan Agritourism Month

October 11, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Governor Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed October as Michigan Agritourism Month.



Officials say it’s the perfect time for family-friendly fun at any of the hundreds of agritourism farms and orchards across Michigan.



The month-long celebration recognizes the economic and social benefits of agritourism to our state’s farms and communities and provides an opportunity to celebrate Michigan’s thriving food and agriculture industry.



Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) Director Tim Boring commented “Agritourism connects Michigan families to locally grown food and beverages while enabling farmers to diversify and build resiliency into their businesses. MDARD is proud to support Michigan agritourism operators that strengthen our food and agriculture industry, boost agricultural education and improve quality of life for Michiganders.”



Agritourism supports Michigan’s nearly $126 (B) billion food and agriculture industry and $54.8 (B) billion tourism industry. It offers farmers the opportunity to diversify their businesses, which can help them stay viable during adverse weather conditions and market fluctuations.



Michigan’s agritourism destinations include:



-U-Pick apple orchards,

-Pumpkin patches,

-Corn mazes,

-Farmers markets,

-On-farm markets,

-Roadside produce stands,

-Wineries, and

-On-farm celebrations and events.



Many Michigan farms offer agritourism opportunities year-round, but Agritourism Month is celebrated in October at the peak of harvest and during a time when people traditionally visit farms, pumpkin patches, and cider mills.



A release states “Michigan Agritourism Month is a special time to acknowledge and experience the vast, integrated network of family farmers, processors, wholesalers and retailers who produce a safe and nutritious food supply, as well as provide fun and unique farm experiences”.



Throughout the month of October, MDARD will feature examples of Michigan agritourism businesses on its social media channels, with people encouraged to follow along to “experience Michigan agritourism at its best”.



Visit the provided link for a directory of Michigan agritourism businesses. The directory is searchable by business name, product, and region.