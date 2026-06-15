2026 Michigan Notable Author At Brighton District Library

June 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A 2026 Michigan Notable Author award winner is coming to the Brighton District Library this week.



It’s part of the Library of Michigan’s 2026 Michigan Notable Books Author Tour.



This year, the library is hosting Michigan Notable Author Jim Daniels on this Wednesday, June 17, from 6:30-7:30pm.



Daniels will talk about his book, “An Ignorance of Trees: A Memoir in Essays”. Daniels writes about trees, backyard swing sets, above-ground swimming pools, pets, and hoarding - carrying his beloved Detroit with him wherever he goes.



Following the program, there will be time for Q & A and for book signings. Copies of Daniels’ book will also be available for purchase.



For details about the author event and/or to register, call 810-229-6571 or visit the provided link. A flyer is attached.