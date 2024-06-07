Michigan Notable Book Author Tour At Brighton District Library

June 7, 2024

The Brighton District Library is hosting a Michigan Notable Author Showcase event.



Book lovers can visit with Author Audrey Clare Farley at the library on Thursday, June 20th from 7 to 8pm. It’s part of the Library of Michigan’s 2024 Michigan Notable Books Author Tour. This year, 13 authors whose engaging works were chosen as 2024 Michigan Notable Books will visit 50 sites throughout the state.



Farley will talk about her book “Girls and Their Monsters: The Genain Quadruplets and the Making of Madness in America”. The book explores the lives of the four women behind the National Institute of Mental Health’s famous case study of schizophrenia. Books will be available for purchase from Brighton’s 2 Dandelions Bookshop.



The Library’s Brunch Bunch book group will also discuss the title at their June 11th meeting.



Brighton Library Director Cindy Mack said “It’s a literary treat to have Audrey Clare Farley in our community, sharing her captivating work with our friends and neighbors in such an open, accessible way. Michigan is home to some of the best stories and storytellers found anywhere in the country. An author of Audrey Clare Farley's caliber here, in our library, will make it an evening to remember.”



The Michigan Notable Books (MNB) program is designed to promote the reading of Michigan authors and stories by annually selecting 20 titles that best reflect the diverse ethnic, historical, literary, and cultural experiences in the state.



State Librarian Randy Riley said “Michigan truly is a mosaic of inspiration for writers. Each MNB selection offers a unique touchpoint into the rich stories and beautiful landscape of our great state. Everyone will find something of interest that speaks to the voices and experiences of what it means to be a Michigander”.



The 2024 Michigan Notable Books program and Author Tour are made possible thanks to the support of the Library of Michigan, the Library of Michigan Foundation, and Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.



Registration information is available in the provided link.