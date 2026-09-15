First Disbursement Of Neighborhood Roads Fund To Local Communities

September 15, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A large number of communities across the WHMI listening area will be seeing their first payments from the state’s Neighborhood Roads Fund.



It’s part of the new long-term road funding plan aimed at rebuilding state and local roads, bridges, and transit with a nearly $2 (B) billion annual investment; and with future adjustments designed to keep pace with Michigan’s evolving infrastructure needs.



Included in the list of funding are some local communities all with varying amounts.



They include the Cities of Brighton, Chelsea, Dexter, Fenton, Grand Blanc, Howell, Linden, Mason, Northville, Novi, Owosso, South Lyon, Williamston, and Wixom; along with the Villages of Fowlerville, Holly, Milford, Pinckney, Stockbridge, and Webberville.



The state says the funding will help to bolster existing road and bridge projects for counties, cities and villages, while also committing additional funding to the following:



• $100 million to repair and replace local bridges.



• $100 million for public transit, including new transformational projects and local bus operations.



• $40 million for rail grade separation projects to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion.





Genesee County Treasurer Sam Muna said “Strong neighborhoods start with strong infrastructure. These neighborhood road funds are about more than fixing pavement they’re about making sure families can travel safely, residents can take pride in where they live, and our communities continue to move forward. Every investment in our roads is an investment in the people and neighborhoods that make Genesee County home.”



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said “Fixing the damn roads means less wear on your car, a smoother drive, and safer travel for every Michigander. I ran on fixing the damn roads, and I am proud to keep my promise and get it done with last year’s balanced, bipartisan budget. We’re making a historic investment of nearly $2 billion to fix state and local roads, creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs and lowering costs for drivers across Michigan. Today’s disbursement will build on the progress we have made to fix the damn roads and create a stronger Michigan.”



The full release is attached, and a link to the funding breakdown for Michigan cities and villages is provided.