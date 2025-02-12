Michigan National Guard Fort Custer Training Center Receives Funding Focused on Conservation

February 12, 2025

Amanda Forrester



The Michigan National Guard Fort Custer Training Center received a grant that will fund three conservation projects at the center.



The Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs announced on Tuesday that the U.S Army 2024 Environmental Resilience Funding program awarded FCTC $216,000. The funding, provided through Army National Guard funding, is available for projects that focus on conservation resilience.



“FCTC has received critical funding to enhance resilience through targeted conservation initiatives, including the implementation of prescribed fire in fire-adapted habitats, prescribed fire monitoring and invasive species removal,” Natural Resources Specialist for FCTC Michele Richards said. “These efforts not only support the installation’s military training mission but also play a vital role in preserving and strengthening the native ecosystems that are increasingly vulnerable.”



The project will focus on three areas. Prescribed fire, which is the intentional and carefully managed application of fire to landscapes, helps ensure there is no overgrowth, recycles nutrients into the soil and fosters the growth of native plant species. Prescribed fire monitoring makes sure controlled burns are conducted safely and effectively, providing critical data to evaluate their success and inform future ecological management strategies. Invasive species removal targets non-native plants that pose a risk to indigenous vegetation by outcompeting with them, degrading soil health and disrupting ecosystem balance. Getting rid of such vegetation, native species are given the opportunity to thrive, ensuring the sustainability of the habitat.



The benefits for FCTC extend beyond ecological health, the release said. “Fire adapted habitats, such as oak savannas and prairie grasslands, provide natural buffers that enhance the training realism while reducing hazards like wildfires.” Soldiers are able to train in environments that are safe and reflective of conditions they may encounter in the field.



“These efforts align with broader resilience goals by protecting biodiversity, improving carbon sequestration and mitigating the risks associated with challenges like droughts and severe storms,” Richards said. “This funding marks a significant step forward in FCTC’s commitment to advancing sustainable practices that support both military readiness and environmental stewardship.”



FCTC partnered with Kalamazoo Nature Center and Army National Guard Installations, Energy and Environment on project planning and proposals. They said the partnership will continue for implementation.



(photo credit: FCTC)