MML Honors Graduates Of 2026 Women's Elected Leadership Intensive

April 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some local city officials recently graduated from a new leadership program.



The Michigan Municipal League honored the graduates of the 2026 Women's Elected Leadership Intensive (WELI) on March 10 at the League’s CapCon 2026 in Lansing.



Described as a transformative new program, WELI is dedicated to equipping elected women with the crucial skills necessary for strong leadership, ensuring they excel in their positions.



Over the course of five weeks, the cohort participated in sessions on budgeting, governance, and community leadership - capped off in Lansing with a daylong Women’s Leadership & Well-Being Summit.



The League’s Assistant Director of Member Experience and Learning Emily Kieliszewski commented “On behalf of the League, I’d like to congratulate this year’s Women’s Elected Leadership Intensive graduates. These talented women are dedicated to leading Michigan communities forward. We are excited to continue developing this powerful network of local leaders from across the state.”





The 2026 graduates include the following:



•Erin Britten, Councilmember, City of Howell



•Tracy Bottecelli, Councilmember, City of Fenton



•Jennifer Antel, Mayor, City of Wayland



•Emily Bauman, Councilmember, City of Westland



•Christy May Davis, Councilmember, City of Jackson



•Michelle Germani, Councilmember, City of Monroe



•Yolanda C. Haynes, Councilwoman, City of Southfield



•Lisa Hicks-Clayton, Treasurer, City of Dearborn Heights



•Amanda Johnson, Commissioner, City of Big Rapids



•Me’Chelle King, Councilmember, City of Ypsilanti



•Jessica LaCosse, City Commissioner, City of Battle Creek



•Candice Mushatt, Council Member, City of Flint



•Judy Priestley, Councilmember, City of Flint



•Jessica Steinhart, Commissioner, City of Huntington Woods