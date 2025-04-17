Michigan Experiencing Measles Outbreak In Montcalm County

April 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Mid-Michigan District Health Department have confirmed a measles outbreak, which is defined as three or more related cases of measles, in Montcalm County.



Montcalm County has confirmed three cases in total at this time.



This is the first confirmed outbreak of measles in Michigan since 2019. There are currently seven confirmed measles cases total in 2025.



Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said “This outbreak underscores how contagious measles is and how quickly it can spread. The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine remains our best defense, and two doses of MMR offer 97% protection against measles. We urge all Michigan residents to check their vaccination records to ensure they are up to date with the MMR vaccine.”



The outbreak in Montcalm County was initially linked to a large, ongoing outbreak in Ontario, Canada. At this time, there are no new public exposure sites to report in Michigan. The cases reported in Montcalm County are not related to any of the other confirmed cases reported in other Michigan counties.



To protect the privacy of the individuals associated with this outbreak, the state said additional details about the cases will not be shared.



Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that spreads through direct person-to-person contact and through the air. Anyone who is not immune to measles is at risk.



Measles symptoms usually appear seven to 14 days after contact with the virus, but can take up to 21 days. Common measles symptoms can include:



•High fever (may spike to over 104˚F).

•Cough.

•Runny nose.

•Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis).

•Tiny white spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of the mouth (Koplik Spots).

•A rash that starts as flat red spots on the face at the hairline, then spreads to the trunk, arms and legs three to five days after symptoms begin. Small, raised bumps may also appear on top of the flat red spots.





A release states the following:



“If you feel you may have been exposed, or if symptoms develop, call your health care provider before seeking treatment so steps can be taken to prevent exposure to other individuals. The best protection against measles is the MMR vaccine, which provides long-lasting protection against the virus. MDHHS and MMDHD strongly encourage individuals ages 1 year and older who have not received the MMR vaccine to do so promptly to protect themselves and others. Vaccines are available at your doctor’s office, most pharmacies and your local health department. Children eligible for the Vaccines for Children program can receive no-cost vaccination at a provider enrolled in that program. It is possible that individuals vaccinated prior to 1968 received a less-effective version of the vaccine; those individuals should contact their health care provider or local pharmacy to see if they are eligible for an additional dose”.



Meanwhile, U.S. measles cases topped 700 as of Friday, and two children and an adult have died.



For more information on measles in Michigan, visit the provided link.



Photos: AP, CDC