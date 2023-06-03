Michigan Monarchs Play Home Opener At Lake Trust Stadium

June 3, 2023

A new baseball team is coming to Howell.



The Michigan Monarchs are members of the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League and consists of collegiate-level athletes from schools and baseball clubs from the Midwest region.



The team is scheduled to play a total of 19 home games at Cleary University's Lake Trust Stadium, starting with Opening Day against the Royal Oak Leprechauns on June 7 at 7:00 p.m.



"We are excited to announce that we will be playing at Lake Trust Stadium," said Team President Jim DeSana. "We greatly appreciate this opportunity that Cleary University has provided to our team and organization."



The Monarchs are the third-oldest franchise in the GLSCL and the team has had over 100 players drafted by Major League Baseball teams.



Beginning their inaugural season in 1999, the Monarchs are celebrating their 23rd season in operation. Before management made the decision to move to Howell, the team was based in Adrian, MI.



The 2023 team roster includes college baseball players from 14 to 15 college programs, including Michigan State University, University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Central Michigan University, and many others.



Lake Trust Stadium, the new home of the Michigan Monarchs, is a 150,000-square-foot complex that opened in October 2019. The multi-sport stadium is located on Cleary University’s Livingston campus, just west of Grand River Avenue and Latson Road in Howell, MI.



Ticket information, a team roster, and a 2023 season schedule can be found on The Michigan Monarch’s homepage, provided below.