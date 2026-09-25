Michigan Men's Health Foundation Event Offers Free Screenings Saturday

September 25, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Men's Health Foundation is offering men 18 and older free screenings, even lunch and a haircut, down at Wayne State University in Detroit Saturday.



"It's focused on men who usually don't want to go to the doctor, or don't have annual physicals. I was one of those people years ago, that I was so busy doing things for my own clients that I focused on my clients' matters, and forget about myself," says Brighton resident Bob Gardella, who credits the event with saving his life.



"This even diagnosed aggressive prostate cancer that I had. I didn't know I had it, and this event spotted that. I was able to get treatment. I had surgery and follow up treatment. If it wasn't for this event, I probably would have died in approximately three years because of the fast-growing cancer."



Attendees can also be screened for high blood pressure, colorectal cancer, kidney disease, and others.



Saturday's men's health event runs from 9 am until 3 pm at the Wayne State Fieldhouse on Warren Avenue, just off the Lodge Freeway.



"Your spouse and your kids would love you to go to this event, because it not only helps you, but it helps them too, to make sure you're in good shape health wise," Gardella added.



More information is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Michigan Men's Health Foundation.