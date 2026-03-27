New State Menopause Report Aims To Help Women Thrive In Midlife

March 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new state menopause report has been released with recommendations on how to help women thrive in mid-life.



Hot flashes, night sweats, weight gain, brain fog, and being tired all the time – all too common symptoms for many women experiencing peri-menopause or menopause.



The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity’s (LEO) Michigan Women’s Commission (MWC) recently released the Menopause Memorandum on their "Menopause: It’s a Movement! Initiative”.



It made key recommendations for employers and lawmakers on how to help women thrive in midlife, assist communities and families, and grow the economy.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer said “This report builds on the feedback of thousands of women who made their voices heard during a statewide tour across Michigan. Its recommendations are clear: more workforce supports and more menopause education for women and their physicians. I encourage employers and lawmakers alike to read the report, listen to these voices, and help women thrive during this important stage of life. Let’s keep working together to make a difference.”



Whitmer previewed the report at a virtual event this week that highlighted key findings and data to inform employer and lawmaker recommendations to help women thrive during midlife and menopause. The video features Michigan women who shared their personal stories and experiences, along with strength and hope. It further highlights key findings and data that inform employer and lawmaker recommendations to help women thrive during midlife and menopause.



Menopause: It’s a Movement! is a data-driven education and advocacy initiative focused on helping Michigan women thrive through menopause — at work, in healthcare, at home and beyond. The effort grew out of a clear need for more awareness and support, highlighted by strong engagement during a 2023 webinar hosted by MWC.



Follow-up survey data in 2024 revealed that 60% of respondents had little to no knowledge of perimenopause or menopause, and many had not discussed it with their healthcare providers.

Building on the momentum, the initiative expanded statewide through 13 community conversations beginning in 2025, alongside Gov. Whitmer and Halle Berry, elevating women’s lived experiences and shaping a broader call to action.



Since then, the effort has engaged more than 2,500 women, informed the introduction of seven menopause-related bills, and generated over 600 survey responses — creating one of the most robust state-level datasets on menopause and work in the country while positioning Michigan as a leader in midlife women’s health.



The information that MWC learned from the Menopause in the Workplace Survey and from the conversations held with women across the state led to the following recommendations for employers and lawmakers:





For Employers:



-Educate employees, not just women, about perimenopause and menopause.

-Provide trusted information and resources.

-Update policies with a midlife women’s health lens, create low-cost workplace accommodations, and review and expand benefits.

-Provide basic menopause awareness training for supervisors and HR staff.





For Lawmakers:



-Create and fund public education and awareness campaigns.

-Improve access to women’s midlife and menopause health care.

-Create policies for menopause physician education.

-Create policies to support midlife women in the workplace.





Michigan Women’s Commission Executive Director Cheryl Bergman said “Addressing menopause in the workplace is essential to understanding the full scope of challenges women face across their careers and lives. As part of our mission to assess the status of women in Michigan, highlight critical issues and celebrate their contributions, the Menopause Movement is a vital step toward creating policies and workplaces that support women at every stage.”



The report is part of ongoing efforts of the MWC to share women’s voices and take action on what women are telling them they need to thrive.



A link to the full report is provided, as well as the virtual event with various professionals.