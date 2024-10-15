Michigan Medicine Workers Reach Tentative Deal

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A tentative contract reached late Monday night averted a one-day strike planned by 2,700 Michigan Medicine workers demanding pay increase and restoration of pre-COVID benefits.



Both the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Michigan and University of Michigan Health, announced the three-year deal just hours before Tuesday’s planned walkout.



“We’re glad and relieved to have reached a tentative agreement with the University that allows workers to move forward and keep their focus on taking care of Michiganders,” Larry Alcoff, the union’s deputy trustee, said in a statement.



“This state has a proud union history and this agreement with an institution like the University underscores the deep value of the workers who care for our families and neighbors.”



The union represents respiratory therapists, phlebotomists, patient care technicians and other clerks and staff.



“This agreement reflects our appreciation for these incredibly valuable members of our team,” David Miller, president of University of Michigan Health, said in a statement.



“As always, our goal is to attract and retain the best health care professionals who can provide the high-quality care we deliver every day to our patients.”



Details of the tentative agreement were not released. Union members will vote to ratify it in the coming weeks.