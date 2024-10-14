Michigan Medicine Workers Poised for Tuesday's Walkout

October 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



About 2,700 members of the Service Employees International Union at Michigan Medicine are scheduled to stage a one-day walkout Tuesday in an effort to win their first-ever contract.



The union represents respiratory therapists, ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) specialists, phlebotomists, patient care technicians, inpatient unit clerks and clerical staff.



Tuesday's walkout could impact appointments across the Michigan Medicine network.



According to a press release, SEIU Health Care Michigan will conduct a one-day strike October 15 over pay increases and restoration of pre-COVID benefits.



SEIU said the Michigan Medicine workers are fighting for pay increases that lift the lowest-paid workers, reward experience and longevity, and set the wage standard for health care workers across Michigan.



Michigan Medicine responded with a statement saying: "Although University of Michigan Health is disappointed that the SEIU has announced a strike, we remain confident that we can reach an agreement without a work stoppage."