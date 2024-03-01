Counties, Municipalities Receive Adult-Use Marijuana Payments

March 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More than $87 (m) million in adult-use marijuana payment is being distributed to Michigan municipalities and counties – including some locally.



The Michigan Department of Treasury announced that more than $87 (m) million is being distributed among 269 municipalities and counties as a part of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act.



Over the next few days, 99 cities, 30 villages, 69 townships, and 71 counties will receive payments from the Marihuana Regulation Fund.

For the state’s 2023 fiscal year, each eligible municipality and county will receive $59,086 for every licensed retail store and microbusiness located within its jurisdiction.



State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said "This week, many Michigan municipalities and counties will begin seeing their share of adult-use marijuana payments appear in their banking accounts. Through a partnership, the dollars received from the adult-use marijuana taxes and fees are distributed to our participating communities. These dollars may be spent how our local units deem fit to their needs."



Revenue was collected from 737 licensees among the state's cities, villages and townships during the 2023 fiscal year. Some of the municipalities host more than one licensed retail store and microbusiness.



In the WHMI listening area, Northfield Township has 3 licenses and is getting more than $177,000. The Village of Holly and the Village of Webberville have 1 license and will each receive the $59,086.

Oakland County has 37 licenses, which translates into more than $2.1 (m) million received.



Genesee and Ingham Counties will each receive more than $1.7 (m) million - with 29 and 30 licenses respectively.



Washtenaw County has 45 licenses and will receive more than $2.6 (m) million.



Municipalities in Livingston County have opted out of allowing marijuana-related facilities, with the exception of the Village of Pinckney. It approved a project, The Means in the old Pinckney Elementary School, but it has yet to be completed and construction has stalled for months. However, an investor in that project recently told The Livingston Daily that construction activity will be resuming this spring.