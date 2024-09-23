Oakland County Woman Wins $498K Lottery Jackpot

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A 21-year-old Oakland County woman said winning a $498,607 Jumbo Jackpot Slots Fast Cash progressive jackpot prize feels “surreal”.



The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her winning ticket September 11th at the Ann Arbor Beer Depot, located at 114 East Williams in Ann Arbor.



“I play Fast Cash every once in a while,” said the player. “I was in the mood to play, so I stopped at the store and bought a ticket. When I looked it over and saw I won the jackpot, I didn’t believe it, so I went home and had my parents look the ticket over. At first, we thought I’d just won the jackpot, but then we realized I’d won another $250,000 on top of that. It still feels surreal!”



The 21-year-old player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. With her winnings, she plans to buy a home.