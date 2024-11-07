Lucky Oakland County Man Wins Michigan Lottery

November 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An Oakland County man won $1 (m) million on a lucky scratch-off ticket sold in Holly.



The lucky 51-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at East Holly Oil, located at 8435 East Holly Road. He played the Michigan Lottery’s Million Dollar Madness instant game.



The man said “I normally only buy $1 or $5 tickets, but I splurged and bought a $10 ticket. I scratched it when I got home and shed tears of joy when I saw I won $1 million! My wife scanned it with her Michigan Lottery app three times to make sure it was real. Whenever I buy a ticket, I’m always hoping to win big, and I still can’t believe it really happened.”



Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli said “Michigan Lottery games give players a chance to win prizes that will have a profound impact on their lives. Whether players choose to pay some of their good fortune forward or enjoy an early retirement, hearing from winners how winning the Lottery has eased their financial stress is rewarding.”



The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills and pay off his house and cars.



The player said “Winning is an unbelievable and emotional experience. It means I don’t have to work so hard now and is a major relief.”