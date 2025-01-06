Michigan Lottery Makes Changes To Club Keno

January 6, 2025

Club Keno players and fans will notice some changes in the new year that the Michigan Lottery says offers new and improved ways to play and win.



The changes launched Sunday and will include improvements to the KICKER and The Jack, and a new Plus 3 add-on game, which will replace the current Extra add-on game.



The new Plus 3 add-on game will double your Club Keno and KICKER (if applicable) wager. After the 20 winning Club Keno numbers are drawn, three additional Plus 3 numbers will be selected. If a player adds Plus 3, they can match their numbers to the 23 winning numbers to win a Club Keno prize. Adding Plus 3 to their Club Keno wager gives them better overall odds of winning. The new Plus 3 add-on game will replace the Club Keno Extra.



The KICKER is a Club Keno add-on game that gives players the opportunity to multiply their prizes. The KICKER currently offers a 1X, 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, and 10X Kicker. Once the Club Keno changes take place, the 10X KICKER will be removed. By removing the 10X KICKER, the frequency of the 1X KICKER being drawn will decrease, allowing for the 2X, 3X, 4X, or 5X KICKER to be drawn more frequently. The cost of the KICKER will double your Club Keno and Plus 3 (if applicable) wager. The KICKER does not apply to The Jack prizes.



Another change coming to the Club Keno game is The Jack, a progressive jackpot add-on game to Club Keno, will change from an eight-spot to a nine-spot game.



Players will select their Club Keno wager and may choose to play The Jack for an additional $1 per drawing. Nine Easy Pick numbers from 1 to 80 will be printed on the bottom of the Club Keno ticket. Players may win prizes ranging from $1 to the jackpot. To win the jackpot, players must match all nine The Jack numbers. The Jack jackpot starts at $10,000 and grows until it is won. The changes coming to The Jack are expected to give players a chance at higher jackpot prizes.



In 2023, Michigan Lottery players won more than $394 million playing Club Keno, The Kicker, The Extra, and The Jack.