Federal Funds To Support Expanded Access To Rural Broadband

December 26, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Livingston County will benefit from federal funding to support efforts aimed at ensuring greater access to broadband and high-speed internet across the state.



The Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that the state will receive $362.9 (m) million in federal funding over the next 10 years to expand broadband access to 249,263 sites statewide. The funding is being awarded through the Federal Communications Commission Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Phase 1 auction. Officials say over the coming years, the broadband projects will have a major impact and help provide broadband with speeds of at least 100/20 Mbps to eligible locations reaching 81 counties in Michigan - with many locations getting gigabit-speed broadband.



In Livingston County, a total of $124,415 was awarded in support over ten years. Mercury Wireless received $96,245 for 426 locations while the NRTC Phase 1 RDOF Consortium was awarded $28,170 for 24 locations in the county.



A press release states that residents who lack access to broadband or cannot afford a home broadband connection are unable to participate in telehealth, virtual learning, telework, civic engagement, and many other activities those who are connected are able to use every day. Approximately 1.2 million Michigan households are said to not have a permanent fixed broadband connection at home - resulting in $1.8 billion to $2.7 billion in potential economic benefit left unrealized among disconnected households.



Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, who is helping to lead the Connected Michigan Taskforce, said the internet access divide is real and must be addressed to provide opportunity for all Michiganders to thrive. The Taskforce will advise and assist in improving coordination among stakeholders in addressing broadband and technology access and adoption issues in the state. Gilchrist said as the state works to recover from the ongoing pandemic, strengthening infrastructure remains a key component of economic recovery - and broadband and high-speed internet are as foundational to that infrastructure as strong roads and bridges.



More information about the Task Force and broadband initiatives in Michigan be found in the attached press release.