New Petition Mobilizes Michigan Residents To Defend Freedom To Read In Public Libraries

August 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new petition is mobilizing residents across the state to defend the freedom to read in public libraries.



The Michigan Library Association has launched a statewide petition calling on residents to stand up for their First Amendment rights and protect the freedom to read in Michigan libraries.



The "Protect MI Right to Read" petition will be delivered to the Michigan State Legislature and Governor Gretchen Whitmer this October during Michigan Library Appreciation Month.



Organizers say it gives residents “a clear way to push back against censorship efforts and show their support for accessible library collections for all”.



The petition comes as new statewide polling shows strong and growing support for public libraries and resounding opposition to book bans. The new June 2025 poll follows a similar statewide survey on library issues conducted in March 2023, both commissioned by MLA and conducted by the public opinion survey and research firm EPIC-MRA.



Key findings showed:



-79% of voters approve of the work libraries are doing (up from 71% in 2023).



-75% trust librarians to decide what belongs in library collections.



-82% agree that we need to protect the ability of young people to have access to books that help them learn about and understand different perspectives.



-84% support current library policies on age-appropriate shelving.



MLA Interim Executive Director Dillon Geshel said “Michigan’s public libraries serve everyone, not just the loudest voices. The Petition to Protect MI Right to Read was created to send a clear message to our elected officials that public libraries exist to reflect all of us, and every resident deserves the freedom to see themselves on the shelves.”



The petition encourages Governor Whitmer, legislators and elected officials, school boards, and library trustees to:



-Uphold the First Amendment right to access information and reject censorship efforts targeting library collections.



-Trust librarians as trained, professional guides to age-appropriate content.



-Ensure public libraries reflect the full range of community voices and lived experiences



-Increase support for State Aid to Libraries and fund the Michigan eLibrary and statewide catalog, MeL and MeLCat, as well as other statewide library services in the Michigan budget.



MLA Board President and Executive Director of Capital Area District Libraries Jenny Marr said “We’re seeing more organized efforts to control what people can read, and it’s happening right here in Michigan. This petition reminds us that libraries are places of curiosity, growth, and empathy, and they’re worth defending.”



To sign the petition and learn more about how to get involved in the MI Right to Read coalition, visit the provided top link.



The Michigan Library Association is Michigan's oldest and largest library association. Since 1891, MLA has led the advancement of all Michigan libraries through advocacy, professional development, and engagement. MLA's membership is comprised of individual and organizational members from public, academic, school, tribal, and special libraries. For more information, visit the bottom link.