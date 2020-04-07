Legislature Extends State Emergency Declaration

April 7, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Michigan Legislature voted today to extend the state’s emergency declaration through April 30th.



Governor Gretchen Whitmer's original emergency declaration was for 28 days but parts of it subject to the Emergency Management Act were set to expire today. The 23-day extension that passed by the House and Senate is less than the 70-days being requested by the Governor. Senate Majority Leader Jim Ananich, a Flint Democrat, attempted to have the declaration extended through June 16th but that amendment failed on a vote. The resolution passed without opposition. All three Livingston County lawmakers supported the extension – Republican State Representatives Hank Vaupel and Ann Bollin, and Republican State Senator Lana Theis.



Theis said in extending the state of emergency 23 days, rather than 70 days, they recognize the serious nature of both the health and economic environment but also recognize that no one knows what’s in store two weeks from now - much less a month or more. Theis commented that legislative oversight is a necessary part of the governmental structure and there are very important questions that should be asked every step of the way – saying that process happens best when there is a balance within the decision-making process. She added having the agility to reassess the situation at the end of the month ensures that the people, through the Legislature, have a voice in that process. Theis said “My heart is with all the people who have lost loved ones or are battling this terrible disease. I am keeping in mind that everything we do at this point has both health and economic implications for the citizens of my district and the whole of Michigan. These are extraordinarily difficult times, but we will persevere. We are stronger than any of us ever knew.”



The Detroit Free Press quoted Whitmer on the vote. “We don’t agree on the length of the emergency – the action they took today. That’s their decision. They can come back as much as they want to, even if it is contrary to the best practices advised by health care professionals.” “They can do that, and I’m not going to weigh in on it much more than that.”



Strict health screening procedures have been put in place at the Capitol and many lawmakers wore face masks and gloves but not all. Those entering were required to pass a health screening administered by the Michigan State Police with the assistance of medical professionals. Other social distancing measures were implemented and no computers or voting buttons were used.



Meanwhile, officials say Michigan deaths from the coronavirus rose 16% and made the largest daily jump since the outbreak hit the state. The state reported 118 additional deaths related to COVID-19, raising the total to 845. The number of confirmed cases rose 10% percent to nearly 19,000. In Livingston County, there are now 155 confirmed cases and two deaths. That’s up 12 from yesterday.