Two Legacy License Plates From Michigan's Past To Return

January 31, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced today the return of the white-on-blue and white-on-black license plates—two popular classic designs.



The blue Great Lakes plate and black Great Lake State plate will be available February 1st.



Signed by Governor Gretchen Whitmer in December 2023, Public Act 317 of 2023 creates legacy registration plates, replicating the designs originally launched in the 1970s and 1980s.



Drivers will pay a one-time $55 fee, which includes a $5 plate service fee and $50 that will be deposited into the Michigan Transportation Fund (MTF), to purchase the plate.



The MTF provides funding to counties, cities, and villages for road maintenance. A $10 renewal fee will be charged in subsequent years.



Sen. Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) introduced the legislation to create the new legacy plate option.



Secretary Benson said “I am proud to bring back these iconic license plates celebrating Michigan's history as the nation’s automotive capital. Many Michiganders have fond memories of these classic plate designs and have been looking forward to them being added to our state's popular throwback plate selection. Car enthusiasts, collectors and everyday drivers can now put a piece of Michigan's history back on our roads while they help to fix the roads throughout the state."



The legacy plates will be available for passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, and vans used non-commercially or commercially and will also be offered in disability and personalized versions. The number of characters allowed for the personalized plate is 1-6 characters.



Residents will be able to order the new legacy plate beginning Saturday, Feb 1, online at Michigan.gov/SOS, when purchasing a vehicle through a dealership, or by making an appointment at any Secretary of State office.