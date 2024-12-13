Michigan Lawmakers Discuss Criminal Justice Reform

December 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan lawmakers are considering several pieces of legislation that call for changes to the state's criminal justice system.



One would prevent juveniles from being sentenced to life in prison without parole. Another would allow an inmate to earn up to 20 percent off their sentence.



"Let's say they got a 10-year sentence. They're either going to come out in eight years, or they're going to come out in 10 years. The questions you have to ask is how do you want them to come out," says Priscilla Bordayo, statewide manager for the group Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.



"We have to invest in prevention and really focus on rehabilitation and helping people be productive," Bordayo told WILX Lansing. "We need to make sure victims and survivors have every resource they need in order to heal. We also need to make sure the ones that are actually causing harm also heal, because hurt people hurt people."



However, Republicans, such as State Rep. Graham Filler, call the legislation extreme.



"Their big argument is that when you go to prison, these individuals need a carrot and stick. The carrot is already there. If they go into prison and they commit no additional crimes or major misconducts in prison, and they complete course work, then you will get out at your minimum," Filler told WILX.



It's unclear if any of the criminal justice reform bills will pass before Democrats lose majority of the Michigan House next year.



