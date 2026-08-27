Michigan Joins Coalition Suing US Postal Service Over Vote-by-Mail Procedures

August 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The State of Michigan on Wednesday joined a coalition of 25 states in filing a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service challenging its new rule that purports to grant USPS the authority to regulate mail voting in federal elections.



Tens of millions of voters across the country rely on mail ballots, and the coalition argues that USPS’s rule will prevent states—who are granted primary authority over elections under the U.S. Constitution—from effectively administering their mail voting programs, putting voters at risk of being disenfranchised.



"The President is scrambling to usurp the electoral process because he is afraid of the outcome this November, but the Constitution is clear: States run elections,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel. “This USPS rule is another outrageous attempt to sow chaos, suppress turnout just weeks before the election, and disenfranchise many Michiganders who vote by mail. I have fought back against this administration's desperate tactics to hold onto power before and will not hesitate to do it again to protect the fundamental right of Michigan voters."



“Recent federal attacks on vote-by-mail are a direct assault on Michiganders’ freedom to make their voices heard,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m proud to join Attorney General Nessel to ensure every citizen’s ballot is cast and counted. We’ve worked hard to protect vote by mail for service members and their families and make historic investments to keep our elections safe and secure, as they’ve always been. Let’s keep working together to defend voting rights in Michigan.”



On March 31, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order attempting to establish a national list of eligible voters and directing the U.S. Postal Service to transmit mail ballots only to voters on the list. On August 21, USPS announced a new rule implementing the President’s demands, which requires states to enroll every voter who is eligible to vote by mail with USPS and tasks USPS with compiling the registered voters into state-specific lists. The rule also establishes new design requirements for state mail-in ballot envelopes, which USPS must approve.



Under the rule, USPS will not deliver ballots to voters who do not appear on the USPS-generated lists and will not deliver ballots in envelopes that fail to comply with the rule’s new envelope design standards.



The coalition argues the rule inflicts significant, irreparable harm on states by usurping the states’ role in administering elections and imposing burdensome mail voting requirements that risk disenfranchising eligible voters.



Absentee ballots are mailed to Michigan voters beginning on September 19, which gives Michigan clerks less than a month to redesign their entire mail-voting program to meet these abstract rules.



In 2018, Michigan amended its state constitution to allow for no-reason absentee voting, and registered voters may choose to be placed on a permanent mail ballot list. In the 2024 general election, 2,232,721 Michiganders voted by mail, accounting for 39% of votes in that election. Since the inception of vote-by-mail, Congress has never exercised its authority to limit it, and in fact, has only taken action to expand and protect mail voting for military and overseas voters. Congress has also never authorized USPS to monitor or control the transmission of mail ballots.



The coalition argues that USPS’s rule violates the Constitution, which makes clear that states have the primary authority to administer elections, and upends successful, longstanding vote-by-mail procedures.



The lawsuit further argues the rule is inconsistent with USPS’s governing statutes, ignores USPS’s procedural requirements, violates the Privacy Act, and is inconsistent with federal voting rights law. The coalition asks the court to strike down the unlawful rule and issue a temporary restraining order preventing the rule from taking effect while the litigation proceeds.



The lawsuit is attached below.