Michigan Jobless Rate Remains Unchanged In December

January 19, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





According to data released this week by the Michigan Center for Data and Analytics, Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained constant between November and December at 4.3%.



Employment in the state advanced by eight-thousand while unemployment was unchanged over the month. Michigan’s labor force rose by nine-thousand in December. The national jobless rate also remained unchanged, holding at 3.7 percent.



Wayne Rourke, the center’s labor market information director says “Michigan’s 2023 labor market demonstrated marked improvement over the year reaching an annual jobless rate slightly below the 2019 pre-pandemic rate.” Rourke adds, “Annual payroll employment also advanced since 2022. Nonfarm jobs advanced for the second consecutive month in December with employment increasing by 20,000, or 0.5 percent since October of 2023.



Michigan’s leisure and hospitality industry exhibited the largest numerical over-the-month employment gain during December, increasing by 4,000.



For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full attached release.