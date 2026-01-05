Michigan Lawmakers Consider Bill That Could Shape Future Of Jet Fuel

January 5, 2026

Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com / Chrystal Blair / Public News Service





Following one of the busiest air travel periods of the year, Michigan lawmakers are weighing legislation that could change how jet fuel is produced and used in the state.



The proposal would create a tax credit to expand sustainable aviation fuel, which advocates say is a cleaner alternative made from renewable sources such as corn, soybeans, or waste products.



Kent Hartwig is the director of state government affairs for GEVO, a company working to commercialize the sustainable aviation fuel industry.



"Markets and policies like this give us the ability to build production," said Hartwig. "It sends a signal to investors that there’s long-term policy for folks to provide capital for us to build these SAF plants."



Hartwig said the tax credit could help lower the upfront costs of building new fuel facilities, giving more incentive to investors. The legislation has already passed the Senate and is awaiting action in the House.



Detroit Metro Airport is one of the busiest hubs in the country, especially this time of year, serving millions of passengers. Hartwig said the state is a key player for SAF legislation.



"Delta has been a particularly interested party in working with us," said Hartwig. "So, the Detroit airport, which serves a significant amount of Delta’s passengers, is very important to us."



He added that Michigan’s combination of farm-based feedstocks and proximity to major airports, like Detroit Metro, also makes it an attractive location for future SAF production – and speaking of location, Hartwig pointed out that for those who live in communities near the airport and for travelers, the issue isn’t just where flights are headed.



"We have an improved emissions profile," said Hartwig. "The production process that we have doesn’t include sulfur or aromatics, and these are problematic pollutants for the community."



Photo: Public News Service