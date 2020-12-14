Tuesday Deadline To Enroll In Michigan’s Health Insurance Marketplace

December 14, 2020

Livingston County residents and others across the state without insurance are being encouraged to get the health coverage needed to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



The Marketplace can be accessed online at www.healthcare.gov. All plans are said to cover things like childcare visits, immunizations, preventative care and hospitalizations. Various subsidies and tax credits then come in to play to help make coverage affordable.



Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox says there’s been 46% increase in the number people who became uninsured during the early times of the pandemic, which translates to over 200,000 people. Fox says many people lost jobs during the pandemic and with it, their healthcare. She says many people may have never had to look for healthcare on their own before, and especially if someone is not working, they could be entitled to subsidies and tax credits that result in no-cost or very low cost coverage.



Fox tells WHMI many people think insurance is too expensive or complicated to apply for so they might not even try. She says if people are looking for coverage, this is the time to do it or at least explore options so they know what the choices are for themselves or their family.



Fox says all Michiganders are eligible to go in and look, which is what’s great about the website. She says people can shop around and compare to what they already have. Those who don’t have insurance can find out what different policies would look like, how much it would cost and what subsidies or tax credits they’re eligible for. The site will also automatically redirect a person if they’re eligible for Medicaid. Fox says the only mistake people can make is either missing the December 15th deadline or not taking a look at what their options are. She noted the vast majority receive subsidies or tax credits that result in low or even no-cost medical coverage so there’s no reason not to explore options and get an individual or family covered.



Fox says the great thing about the Affordable Care Act plans is there are essential health benefits that have to be included in any plan that’s on the Marketplace so people automatically know all of those basic things are going to be covered. She says everything is listed out very simply so people know what they’re getting versus a person going out on their own to try and find a plan and trying to find out what's covered.



There are nine insurance companies writing the plans, which are administered through the federal government. Fox says all plans cover comprehensively but there are different deductibles and co-pays and deciding what point the coverage kicks in to save money on premiums but stresses it really is simple for someone to work their way through. She noted that Michigan has also added more this year and was able to get the federal government to add certain things related to substance abuse to make opioid disorder treatments and prevention part of plans.



This is the only open enrollment period for all of 2021. Fox noted Governor Gretchen Whitmer tried to get the deadline extended but the federal government declined. The next open enrollment period would begin on November 1st of 2021 for coverage in 2022.



For those who don’t want to or can’t utilize the online option, Fox says there is a live call center that can be accessed. More information is available through the provided web link.