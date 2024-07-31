Today Marks Last Day To Vote For Michigan’s “I Voted” Sticker Designs

July 31, 2024

Today is the final day to vote online and help choose the final designs for the state’s official 2024 Presidential Election “I Voted” sticker.



Voting closes at 11:59pm tonight, July 31st.



Out of more than 480 submissions, members of the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force selected 25 semi-finalists in three categories – elementary/middle school (grades K-8), high school (grades 9-12), and general entry (open to Michigan residents of all ages).



There are some submissions from area students in Fenton and Holly.



Voters can select their favorite three stickers in each category via the provided link.



Winners will be announced in the coming weeks and will receive special recognition from Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson. The winning designs will be available for Michigan clerks to order for the November election and hand out to voters.



Secretary Benson launched the state’s first-ever “I Voted” sticker contest in May, at the suggestion of the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force.