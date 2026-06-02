Public Voting Open For Michigan’s “I Voted” Sticker Design Contest

June 2, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Public voting is now open in Michigan’s "I Voted" sticker design contest.



Michiganders can vote online through June 30th to choose the final designs for the state's official November 2026 Election "I Voted" sticker.



Out of more than 2,000 submissions - four times the number of entries from the first contest in 2024 - the Michigan Collegiate Student Advisory Task Force members selected 30 semi-finalists from each entry category.



Students enrolled in Michigan schools and residents submitted their designs for the contest launched in March by Secretary Benson.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said "When we launched the 'I Voted' sticker contest in 2024, we had no idea it would become a cultural phenomenon. The sticker contest is back for 2026, and it's your chance to pick this year's winner. From June 1 to June 30, you can go to michigan.gov/ivotedsticker and vote for your favorite stickers. The winning designs will be available to clerks all across the state to provide at polling stations in this fall's general election. Don't delay, get your vote in today."



Three winning designs will be selected from each separate category: elementary/middle school (grades K-8), high school (grades 9-12), and general entry (open to Michigan residents of all ages).



There are some local submissions in the elementary/middle school and general design categories from Fowlerville, Brighton, Green Oak Township, and Holly.

The stickers will be provided to local election clerks for the November Election to give out to voters.



Voting will close at 11:59pm Tuesday, June 30th.



Voters can select their favorite three stickers in each category. Winners will be announced later in the summer and will receive special recognition from the Michigan Department of State.



To participate, fill out the voting form via the link provided.



Pictured: Some local and state submissions.