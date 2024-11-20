Michigan House Passes Bills Banning Guns At Polling Places

November 20, 2024

Legislation to restrict firearms at polling places in Michigan is headed to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk.



The state House of Representatives approved HB 4127 - which prohibits possession of firearms at a polling place while voting is taking place - as well as HB 4128 – which prohibits firearms within 100 feet of an absentee ballot counting board while ballots are being counted. Both passed 56-53 along party lines.



The ban does not apply to a peace officer; a person carrying a concealed pistol if that person has a concealed pistol license; people lawfully transporting or possessing a firearm in a vehicle; and “a person who possesses a firearm in that person’s residence or on that person’s private property or any other person who has permission to possess a firearm in that person’s residence or on that person’s private property”.



Violations would be a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a fine of not more than $100, or both.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson commented "Our work to keep all voters safe and protect the people who protect democracy has taken a big leap forward. I’m so grateful to see our legislation limiting firearms in voting locations head to the Governor’s desk. These bills bring Michigan in line with states like Texas, Georgia, Vermont, and others with similar restrictions and will help us keep every election – and every Michigander – safe and secure. Thank you to Rep. Tsernoglou, Rep. Young, and our legislative leaders for their hard work to get this done."



Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou (D-East Lansing) said "This legislation will ensure that election workers are protected while conducting free and fair elections and make voters feel safe while exercising their right to vote. Protecting election integrity means ensuring Michiganders feel safe and free from intimidation."



HB 4127 and HB 4128 have been passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature and await Governor Whitmer’s signature to become law.



As for area lawmakers - Republicans Ann Bollin of Brighton Township, Bob Bezotte of Marion Township, and Mike Mueller of Linden voted against both bills while 48th District Democratic State Representative Jennifer Conlin voted in favor.