Michigan House Approves Rep. Bollin's Plan to Strengthen Penalties for Criminal Sexual Conduct Offenses

September 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



State Rep. Ann Bollin on Wednesday secured approval from the Michigan House of Representatives for her plan to strengthen penalties for criminal sexual conduct offenses, increase accountability for offenders, and better protect victims and communities.



“Sexual assault changes lives forever,” said Bollin, R-Brighton Township. “Survivors often carry the trauma for years, and sometimes for the rest of their lives. While no law can undo that harm, we can make sure our justice system responds with the seriousness these crimes demand. This plan strengthens penalties, holds dangerous offenders accountable, and puts the safety of victims and our communities first.”



According to Bollin’s office, the legislation establishes mandatory minimum prison sentences for first-, second-, and third-degree criminal sexual conduct offenses, increases maximum penalties for second- and third-degree offenses, and reclassifies fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct from a misdemeanor to a felony. Her bill updates Michigan’s sentencing guidelines to reflect the tougher penalties.



Under current law, some serious criminal sexual conduct offenses carry a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, while even the most severe first-degree offenses have no mandatory minimum sentence, according to Bollin's office.



In a recent Oakland County case, a man convicted of sexually assaulting his own child was sentenced to less than a year in jail. After his release, he petitioned for parenting time with the same child. Bollin said cases like that highlight the need for stronger penalties that better protect victims and hold offenders accountable.



“The consequences of sexual assault can last a lifetime, but Michigan’s criminal penalties do not reflect that reality,” Bollin said. “When someone commits a crime this horrific, the punishment should fit the crime. These reforms ensure the worst offenders serve significant prison time and give judges greater discretion to impose stronger sentences when circumstances warrant.”



The legislation would require a minimum 15-year prison sentence for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a minimum 10-year sentence for second-degree offenses, and a minimum five-year sentence for third-degree offenses. Second- and third-degree offenses would also be eligible for sentences up to life imprisonment.



“Every victim should know that Michigan stands firmly on their side,” Bollin said. “We must send a clear message that sexual predators will face serious consequences for the harm they cause and that protecting victims remains our top priority.”



House Bills 6259-6263 now advance to the Senate for consideration.