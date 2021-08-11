First Cases Of West Nile Virus Surface For 2021

August 11, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others across the state are being advised to protect against mosquito-borne diseases as the first cases of West Nile Virus have emerged for 2021.



Cases of West Nile Virus (WNV) are being seen once again in Michigan’s animal and mosquito populations. Officials say the findings emphasize the need for people to take precautions to safeguard not only their animals but also themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development recently confirmed the first case for 2021 in a 28-year-old Quarter Horse mare from Midland County. On July 15th, the mare became ill with a sudden onset of neurologic disease and was humanely euthanized. The horse was said to be under-vaccinated against WNV.



In addition to the case in a horse, West Nile Virus has also been detected in mosquito and wildlife populations this year. The virus has been identified in five wild birds from four Michigan counties - Berrien, Calhoun, Cass and Ingham - and three mosquito pools from three counties: Calhoun, Kent, and Oakland.



There were no reported cases of West Nile Virus in domestic animals in 2020 but there was one case of the disease in a Lapeer County horse in 2019. Also, the state saw more significant activity in 2017 with 15 cases reported in equids.



WNV typically circulates between birds and mosquitoes but mosquitoes can also transmit the disease to people and animals, especially horses and other equids. In Michigan, the disease is typically a concern every summer to early fall. The virus is spread through bites from an infected mosquito.



State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said the discovery of WNV in a Michigan horse signals that the virus is circulating again in the state and its presence underscores the need to take all the necessary steps to protect animals from the disease.



People are being reminded to continuously take precautions to protect themselves against mosquitoes, in addition to their pets and livestock, as it only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness.



More information is available through the link. Various mosquito-borne diseases are reportable to MDARD. Cases can be reported by completing and submitting a Reportable Disease Form to MIReportableAnimal@Michigan.gov.