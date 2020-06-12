Presentation To Highlight Michigan's Historical Railroad Stations

June 12, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s historical railroad stations will be the focus of an upcoming virtual presentation put on by a local library.



News arts writer Michael H. Hodges will host a virtual zoom presentation, sponsored by the Friends of the Brighton District Library, which will explore various railroad stations. Hodges has photographed and profiled 31 depots across the state from Detroit to Iron Mountain and featured them in his 2012 book Michigan’s Historic Railroad Stations. Hodges’ lecture and slideshow will trace the evolution of the train station and the styles architects employed to both tame and exalt rail transportation. Hodges also considers the central role the depot once played as the nation's principal crossroads — a much-used, much-loved public space that has no real analog in American life today.



The program is part of the Brighton District Library’s Summer Reading Challenge and will run from 7 to 8pm on June 15th. A link to register can be found below.