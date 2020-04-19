Michigan History Center Collecting COVID-19 Experiences

April 19, 2020

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com



Even though we’re still in the midst of it, the Michigan History Center is collecting COVID-19 experiences for the benefit of future generations.



The Michigan History Center, which is a part of the state Department of Natural Resources, has launched a 3 phase initiative to document how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Michigan residents in the workplace, home, and community.



Phase one is active now and offers a web-based platform in which people can donate photos, videos, and audio files that document their daily lives through this. All submissions will be considered for preservation in the Archives of Michigan’s collections. These can be submissions that share how you are communicating with friends and family during these times, certain places that have become more important to you, something that has brought unexpected joy, and steps taken to protect your health and the health of others. Phase two will be a collection of 3D objects and documents related to the crisis for the Michigan History Museum system’s collections. This phase will begin with a call to the public to help identify items and then move to physically gather them once it is safe to do so. The final phase will involve the long term collecting of stories, memoirs, and other materials that are created during the reflection period after an immediate crisis.



Learn more about the initiative at www.Michigan.gov/MHCStories



(photo- Michigan DNR)