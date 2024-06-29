Sunday Marks One Year Anniversary Of Michigan's Hands-Free Law

June 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of Michigan’s Hands-Free Law.



On June 30th, 2023 Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed into law a bill making it illegal to manually use a cell phone or other mobile electronic device while operating a vehicle on Michigan roads.



Under the law, a driver cannot hold or support a phone or other device with any part of their hands, arms, or shoulders. Even if a cell phone or other device is mounted on a dashboard or connected to a vehicle’s built-in system, motorists cannot use their hands to operate it beyond a single touch.



Motorists are reminded that they cannot manually do any of the following on a cell phone or other electronic device while driving:



-Make or answer a telephone or video call.

-Send or read a text or email message.

-Watch, record, or send a video.

-Access, read, or post to social media.

-Browse or use the Internet.

-Enter information into GPS or a navigation system.



Numbers provided by Michigan State Police showed that since last week, 17 people died on Michigan roadways making a total of 440 this year. In addition, 164 more were seriously injured for a statewide total of 2,189 to date. Compared to last year at this time, there are 12 fewer fatalities and 86 fewer serious injuries.



On the one-year anniversary, the state encourages people to review information regarding Michigan’s Hands-Free Law. Those links are provided.