Michigan Graduation Rate Reaches Record High

February 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan’s statewide high school graduation rate reached a record high in 2023-2024 - according to data released by the Michigan Center for Educational Performance and Information.



The 4-year graduation rate for 2023-2024 was 82.83% - an increase of 1.06 percentage points from the prior year. The state says that’s the highest 4-year graduation rate since Michigan began using the cohort methodology to calculate rates in 2007-2008 - the highest in almost 20 years. The 4-year dropout rate fell by 0.45% to 7.68%.



Below is the trend for statewide graduation and dropout rates:



2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24

4-Year Graduation Rate 82.07% 80.47% 81.01% 81.77% 82.83%

4-Year Dropout Rate 7.77% 7.65% 8.19% 8.13% 7.68%





Governor Gretchen Whitmer said "As a mom of two high school graduates, I know how many soccer games, flashcards, and ACT prep courses go into getting your child across the stage to receive their diploma. That’s why I’m so proud to announce that Michigan’s graduation rate has reached an all-time high. Since I took office, we’ve made record, bipartisan investments into our children’s education and I’m committed to working with anyone to make sure Michigan parents and students have the support they need to make it to the finish line. From pre-K for all to free breakfast and lunch at school, let’s keep working together to lower costs for families, make sure students can focus on learning, and help them graduate ready to succeed at life.”



State Superintendent Dr. Michael F. Rice commented “I’m proud of the hard work of Michigan students, educators, support staff, families, and communities to increase the percentage of students who are graduating from high school. High school graduation opens the door to postsecondary credential attainment at two- and four-year institutions of higher education as well as in training programs that lead to a wide range of industry credentials. Postsecondary degrees and credentials help Michiganders earn a good living, support a family, and achieve their career dreams.”



Approximately 95,300 students graduated in the 2023-24 school year, marking more students who have earned their diplomas and potentially pursue higher education in Michigan.



CEPI also reports graduation rates for students who remain in high school for five and six years. The 5-year rate increased 0.70 percentage points to 84.84%. The 6-year rate increased 0.33 percentage points to 84.97%.



Detailed graduation and dropout data are available on CEPI’s MI School Data website, where visitors can explore data by school or district and compare trends across different areas. That link is provided.