Michigan Golf Show in Novi This Weekend

March 7, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan's largest consumer golf show tees off Friday at Novi's Suburban Collection Showplace.



"We're going to have about 230 vendors this year, with the best deals of the year on apparel, travel and equipment," says McKenzie Bowman, co-owner of Suburban Collection Showplace.



"You'll be able to get new equipment, test it out in the hitting net. But you'll also be able to get some deals on slightly used equipment."



There is also a $25,000 hole in one challenge, and $10,000 putting challenge, with proceeds from both going to local charities.



"We want to make it an event that you can come to, you can hang out at all day," says Bowman. "We're going to have great drink specials going on. We have a 19th Hole Bar and Lounge presented by ABC Warehouse, right in front of our hole in one challenge, so you can watch the action on that."



"There will be PGA tour screening and we'll have Michigan Lottery and food trucks in that zone as well.



The Michigan Golf Show runs through 5pm Sunday. Bowman suggests paying for parking online ahead of time, to help ease traffic congestion in and around Suburban Collection Showplace.



Complete details are linked below.