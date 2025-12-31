Michigan Gas Tax Increases 15 Cents in 2026

December 31, 2025

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



With a new year, comes a new gas tax in Michigan. Filling-up at the fuel pump no longer includes a 6-percent sales tax. Instead, Michiganders will now see a 21-cent-per-gallon tax at the pump. The new tax jump is in place to help generate one billion in road funding each year.



Lance Binoniemi, Vice President of Governmental Affairs for the Michigan Infrastructure & Transportation Association, says those busy roads that people drive on every day will be the focus over the next five years. He also says the tax cannot increase more than a cent each year.



This year, electric and hybrid drivers are also seeing an increase of $100 dollars or so in registration fees.