Michigan Fourth Of July Cookout Costs Sizzle

June 24, 2026

Matthew Hutchison / news@whmi.com



The cost of a Fourth of July cookout may still sting, but Michigan families are expected to spend less than the national average this year.



According to the 2026 American Farm Bureau Federation annual marketbasket survey, an Independence Day cookout for 10 guests will cost $66.06 in Michigan this year, or about $6.61 per person.



Nationally, the same cookout will cost $73.82, up $2.90 from last year, a 4% increase that Farm Bureau officials say is generally in line with the broader annual inflation rate.



At $7.38 per person nationally, this is the most expensive Fourth of July cookout since Farm Bureau began tracking costs in 2016. However, after adjusting for inflation, officials say cookout costs have remained relatively stable in recent years and remain below the previous peak reached in 2022.



“Families across the country are dealing with higher prices for many expenses including groceries,” American Farm Bureau Federation Economist Dr. Faith Parum said. “As you look at the purchasing power of the dollar, however, it has remained relatively stable when it comes to food. America’s families spend less of their disposable income on food than most other nations and we enjoy one of the most abundant, affordable and safe food supplies in the world.”



The survey showed increases in 10 of the 12 tracked items, including ground beef, pork and beans, strawberries and hamburger buns.



Farm Bureau officials said the retail price for two pounds of ground beef increased 5.5% to $14.06 as ranchers continue rebuilding herds following years of severe drought.



Strawberries were up 12.4% nationally to $5.27 for two pints. Officials cited several factors, including a devastating frost in Florida that destroyed many young plants early in the spring, along with higher labor costs and increased fuel costs tied to refrigeration and transportation.



A 32-ounce can of pork and beans increased 37 cents from last year to $3.06, which officials attributed in part to higher aluminum costs. Hamburger buns rose 7.7% to $2.53, with production, transportation and labor costs all contributing to the increase.



Two items were down from last year. Potato salad fell 17.8% to $2.91, which Farm Bureau officials partly attributed to lower egg prices as flocks recovered from avian influenza. Healthy potato harvests also helped lower the cost of potato salad and chips. Potato chips were down 4 cents from last year to $4.76.



“America has one of the most affordable and abundant food supplies in the world, driven by the efficiency and hard work of the U.S. farmer,” said Theresa Sisung, Michigan Farm Bureau’s commodity and regulatory relations manager. “Despite that, a farmer’s share of the food dollar is around 6% after expenses, so there is often a disconnect between grocery store prices and what is happening at the farm.”



Farm Bureau officials note the cookout survey examines only foods commonly associated with summer cookouts. Volunteer shoppers across the country, including Farm Bureau members and others, collected data from stores in every state and Puerto Rico.



Individual national prices:

2 pounds of ground beef, $14.06, up 5.5%

2 pounds of chicken breasts, $8.06, up 3.5%

3 pounds of pork chops, $14.79, up 4.7%

1 pound of cheese, $3.60, up 1.7%

1 package of hamburger buns, $2.53, up 7.7%

2 1/2 pounds of homemade potato salad, $2.91, down 17.8%

32 ounces of pork and beans, $3.06, up 13.8%

16-ounce bag of potato chips, $4.76, down 0.8%

13-ounce package of chocolate chip cookies, $4.25, up 6.3%

1/2 gallon of ice cream, $5.99, up 5.3%

2 pints of strawberries, $5.27, up 12.4%

2 1/2 quarts of lemonade, $4.54, up 3.9%