Michigan Flyer Is Moving Back To Brighton Meijer Soon

September 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Airport shuttle service is returning to Livingston County later this month.



Michigan Flyer will return to its normal boarding location on the south side of the Brighton Meijer parking lot on September 21st.



Michigan Flyer – the airport shuttle service of Indian Trails, LLC – operates a daily schedule of 14 roundtrips between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor, and Detroit Metro Airport from 3am and 12am.



Since March of 2025, due to heavy road construction near the intersection of I-96 and Grand River, Michigan Flyer has been serving passengers from a temporary stop south of Brighton at the MDOT Park & Ride off US-23 in Whitmore Lake.



Now, with road construction done, passenger pickups and drop-offs will return to the Brighton Meijer.



The Meijer location includes a bus shelter with real-time bus tracking, plus nearby parking for $2.50 a day. It is operated in cooperation with Meijer and Livingston Essential Transportation Services (LETS), which provides public dial-a-ride and fixed-route transit services throughout Livingston County, connecting residents to commercial hubs like the Meijer store.



LETS Transportation Director Greg Kellogg notes that “Michigan Flyer has become a real asset to the community and has gained a loyal base of repeat customers who desire an alternative to driving themselves or hiring costly airport limo services.”



Chad Cushman, President of Indian Trails and Michigan Flyer, said “Since 2019, we’ve worked closely with Meijer, LETS, Livingston County officials and the Livingston County Transportation Coalition (LCTC) to overcome obstacles and deliver the kind of top-notch bus transportation services that both residents and visitors deserve. We highly value these partnerships and hope they continue for the foreseeable future.”





About Michigan Flyer: A division of Indian Trails - offers frequent daily motorcoach connections between East Lansing, Brighton, Ann Arbor, and Detroit Metro Airport. Since its launch in 2006, Michigan Flyer has carried over 3 million passengers and achieved an extraordinary 98 percent rate of on-time arrivals and departures. On the web at www.MichiganFlyer.com.



About Indian Trails: Has served as Michigan’s premier inter-city motorcoach carrier for 116 years, and is based in Owosso, Mich.—operates one of the largest and newest fleets of deluxe motorcoaches in Michigan. In addition to its daily scheduled routes throughout Michigan and into Wisconsin and Minnesota, its services include charters, tours, shuttles, and airport transfers. On the web at www.IndianTrails.com.